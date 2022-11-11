Political figures involved into $2 billion Airbus-Qatar jet issue

According to a French official and internal Airbus emails recently published as part of a UK court case, a disagreement between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways about grounded A350 jets drew the attention of French and Qatari leaders.

The two leaders discussed the subject during French President Emmanuel Macron’s December visit to Doha, a French official told Reuters on Wednesday. The substance and outcome of the talks were unknown to Reuters.

The exchange is the first evidence that a bitter contractual and safety battle has spilled outside of the courtroom. The conflict has caused a schism between the two corporations, as well as the unusual cancellation of large-scale orders.

‘(We) affirm that the matter was raised together with other aspects of the bilateral economic relationship,’ the person said on Macron’s behalf.

Qatar’s government communications office declined to comment.