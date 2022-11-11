Russia begins Black Sea grains deal with the United Nations

A Russian delegation and senior United Nations officials met in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow’s concerns about the Black Sea grains export initiative, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

The talks take place just eight days before the renewal of the July deal agreed by the UN and Turkey. The agreement has helped to avert a global food crisis by enabling food and fertiliser exports from many Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Moscow has suggested that it is willing to withdraw from the agreement, which is set to expire on November 19, if progress on its issues is not made. Russia withdrew from the game in late October, but returned four days later.

It claimed to be in reaction to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea, which it blamed on Ukraine. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and denies utilising the security corridor of the grain programme for military objectives.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths and senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan are meeting with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin at the U.N. office in Geneva, according to Alessandra Vellucci, spokesperson for the United Nations in Geneva.

‘It is hoped that this conversation will enhance efforts made in allowing the unhindered export of food and fertilisers from the Russian Federation to worldwide markets,’ she said at a news conference.

Vellucci made no indication of whether or not the partnership would be extended.