Sanjay Raut says, Eknath Shinde would have been CM earlier had BJP followed pact with unified Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was granted bail in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project, stated that if the BJP had followed through on its agreement with the unified Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde would have been made chief minister of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut said exclusively to Aaj Tak TV, ‘We formed an alliance with the BJP prior to the Maharashtra elections, with the mandate that power be shared 50:50. We wanted to advance Hindutva, which is the core ideology of both parties’ Raut stated.

‘It was a party decision to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister when we formed an alliance with the BJP. If the BJP had kept its promise, Eknath Shinde would have been appointed as chief minister’ said Raut, who supports the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

When asked how Uddhav Thackeray became the head of state when the decision was made to make Shinde the CM, Raut replied, ‘Uddhav Thackeray became the CM under different circumstances,’ referring to the Mahagatbandhan formed by the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and the Congress to form the Maharashtra government in 2019.