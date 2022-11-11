Tender for 47,627 bulletproof jackets for troops issued by Indian army

The Indian Army has issued a tender for 47,627 bulletproof jackets (BPJs) for its frontline troops, which should protect them from lethal steel core bullets.

According to defence sources, the tender for the jackets was issued by the Ministry of Defence under Make in India, and the procurement would be done in phases over a 12 to 24-month period after all modalities are finalised and user trials are completed.

According to the Army’s specifications, the BPJs should be able to protect a soldier from 7.62 mm armour piercing rifle ammunition as well as steel core bullets fired from a distance of 10 meters. BPJs used to protect against armour piercing ammunition, which has a higher velocity than other bullets, should weigh less than 10 kg, while those used to protect against steel core rounds should not weigh more than 11.8 kg in the case of large-sized jackets.

For many years, the army has been plagued by a shortage of bulletproof jackets, and in the past, the procurement process as well as trials have sparked debate about the source as well as the quality. The Indian Army is expected to issue another tender for full-body bulletproof jackets produced by one of the selected Indian defence industry partners.