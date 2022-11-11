The judge denies Paramount’s motion to dismiss the copyright lawsuit based on ‘Top Gun’

According to the most recent developments in the ‘Top Gun’ copyright lawsuit, the court denied Paramount’s motion to dismiss the case, and the case will continue to be heard in front of the judge.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson determined that there are enough similarities between the film and the 1983 magazine article that inspired the original ‘Top Gun,’ allowing the author’s heirs to pursue the copyright violation lawsuit.

‘Defendant’s primary argument in its Motion to Dismiss is that Plaintiffs have not sufficiently pled in their complaint that the Article and the Sequel are ‘substantially similar,’ reads the order. ‘The Court disagrees.’

In case you missed it, author Ehud Yonay’s widow and son filed the lawsuit in June, claiming that Paramount never bothered to renew the rights to Yonay’s article about the Navy Fighter Weapons School, which appeared in California magazine.

In response, Paramount stated that the sequel bore little resemblance to the 1983 magazine article and that facts about the Navy Fighter Weapons School are not subject to copyright protection.