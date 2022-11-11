There are no regrets for Jennifer Aniston in attempting IVF.

Although ‘the ship has sailed,’ Jennifer Aniston has stated that she has ‘zero regrets’ about trying IVF to become pregnant.

Aniston, 53, is presently starring in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and is best recognised for her role as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends.

The American actress admitted to the beauty publication Allure that she struggled in private throughout her late 30s and early 40s, when she was the subject of heavy media attention.

I was attempting to get pregnant, she claimed.

She continued, ‘It was a difficult path for me to have children.’

Chinese teas, IVF, you name it, I was doing it all. ‘With all the years and years of speculation, it was quite difficult,’ the author said.

In vitro (in glass) fertilisation, or IVF, involves combining an egg and sperm.

Added her: ‘If someone had told me to ‘freeze your eggs,’ I would have sacrificed anything. Make a favour to yourself. You simply don’t consider it. therefore, I am here today,’ She spoke. ‘The ship has left port.’