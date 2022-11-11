Ukrainian army reclaims dozens of towns from Russian control, move closer to Kherson

Officials say Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of landmine-plagued communities abandoned by Russian forces in southern Ukraine, a day after Moscow declared its pullout from Kherson province’s crucial capital city.

According to a Ukrainian military analyst and media pundit, there were signs on Thursday night that Ukrainian forces were drawing closer to the city of Kherson, a port at the mouth of the Dnipro River.

Russia would need at least one week to withdraw from Kherson, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters on Thursday. According to Reznikov, Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region, and intelligence indicated that its men were still in and around the city.

On Wednesday, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Dnipro’s west bank, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has conquered since invading Ukraine in February.