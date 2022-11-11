Updates to supporting documentation for Aadhaar must be made at least every ten years, says Center

According to a gazette notification published on Thursday by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Centre has amended the Aadhaar regulations to require beneficiaries to update their supporting documents at least once every ten years.

‘Aadhaar number holders may update their supporting papers in Aadhaar, at least once, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrollment for Aadhaar,’ the announcement read. ‘Aadhaar number holders may submit Proof of Identification and Proof of Address documents.’

Last month, the UIDAI, or Unique Identification Authority of India, advised residents to update their supporting documentation. However, doing so was not required.

On its website, the UIDAI has added a new option for Aadhaar holders to amend their papers. The myAadhaar app and portal are the only online channels via which you can access this service. To use the service, one can also go to any Aadhaar enrolment centre.