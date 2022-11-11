Vegetarian sources of protein that can be included in daily diet

Protein is the most important component of our diet because it provides the growth factors needed to keep our muscles, cells and other vital tissues healthy and functioning normally. Many people in India still eat vegetarian food and follow a diet rich in vegetables and lentils. This is a healthy diet, but many people are concerned about the lack of protein.

They are, however, unaware that there are several vegetarian foods that are high in protein content.

In this article, we will discuss the need for proteins in humans as well as the most common vegetarian protein sources that must be included in the daily diet.

How much protein do you need?

Proteins are composed of amino acids, which are required for cell growth and development throughout our lives. They not only form the foundation of my body, but also of our skin and hair.

We may lose muscle strength, muscle mass, and become weaker if we consume less protein than is required to sustain us on a daily basis. Eating a high protein diet frequently aids in faster recovery.

As a result, it is recommended that healthy adults consume 0.36 grammes of protein per 450 g of body weight per day. If you frequently feel weak or fatigued, or if you get hungry soon after eating a meal, these could be signs that you’re not getting enough. Thus, it is a must that you consume enough protein during the day.

Here are 5 such foods that can provide you with enough protein for the day.

Fenugreek Leaves

There are several vegetables that are high in vitamins and minerals while containing few carbohydrates and proteins. However, some green vegetables, such as fenugreek leaves are high in protein. There are as many as 25 gms of protein in 100 gms of fenugreek leaves and when cooked with protein-rich veggies like spinach and sweet potatoes, it can increase a person’s daily protein intake.

Quinoa

Quinoa, also known as a superfood, is gradually gaining popularity in India as the healthiest food that is high in protein and low in fat. One and a half cups of cooked quinoa contains 13 gms of protein and is excellent for those who suffer from diabetes as it has a low glycemic index (GI). They are also rich in dietary fibre, which can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Pistachios

If you enjoy nuts, 1 cup of dry roasted pistachios contains approximately 26 gms of protein. These nuts are low in calories and make a great midday snack. It is also high in dietary fibre, unsaturated fats and minerals, all of which can aid in weight loss and promote healthy gut bacteria.

Paneer

Those who cannot consume chicken for protein can substitute paneer, which contains approximately 19 gms of protein in 100 gms of cottage cheese. It is an important part of Indian cuisine and is high in nutrients and minerals, providing numerous health benefits. Paneer nutrition is specifically preferred by vegetarians who cannot get a sufficient amount of protein from other sources.

Soybean

Because of its high protein content, this food is also known as ‘meat without bones.’ It is high in protein and vitamin C, with very few fats and no cholesterol. It comes in a variety of forms, including soy yoghurt, soy milk, roasted soybeans and contains 38 grammes of protein per 100 grams. For vegetarians and lactose intolerant people, soya is an good option.