Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar on the list of players with the most 50+ scores across all formats.

Virat Kohli’s half-century against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday propelled him onto an exclusive list of players with the most 50+ scores in international cricket.

India scored 168 runs in their allotted 20 overs in Adelaide thanks to Kohli’s 50 off 40 balls. It wasn’t enough, though, as England was able to secure their spot in the tournament’s championship game with all 10 of their wickets intact and four overs remaining thanks to the quick performance of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

The top batsman had previously scored match-winning runs against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup’s group stages, making Thursday’s knock his fourth fifty of the competition. With 296 runs under his belt, Kohli is the tournament’s leading run-getter at the moment.

With his half-century on Thursday, Kohli joined an elite group that includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, and Jacques Kallis. Kohli now has 200 50+ scores in all formats of the game.

The Indian superstar completed the feat in 533 innings. Tendulkar tops the list with 264 career 50+ scores in international cricket. The Indian legend played 782 innings to reach the milestone.

Earlier today, Kohli made a comment about India’s elimination from the T20 World Cup, acknowledging that the squad had fallen short of their goal. The squad will attempt to improve after the most recent defeat, the star hitter stated.