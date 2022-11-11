Young Indian players should be permitted to compete in foreign T20 leagues : Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble, a former head coach of India, wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India to permit its young players to play in various T20 competitions throughout the globe. Many nations now have their own T20 franchise leagues that have achieved extraordinary success after the introduction of the Indian Premier League. According to Kumble, the players should be given the opportunity to interact with the public and gather experience before the 2024 World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies and the United States.

Currently, no active Indian cricketer is permitted to play in the foreign leagues, despite the fact that foreign players are accepted in the IPL.

‘Exposure absolutely helps, in my opinion. That has been demonstrated by the impact it has had on Indian cricket. For instance, the IPL, where international athletes compete, and the improvements to Indian cricket have undoubtedly been beneficial’ ESPNcricinfo reported Kumble as saying.

‘Why not give a young player the chance to travel and try their luck abroad?’ Kumble enquired.

The former India captain concluded, ‘I think it’s important that you need to have everything that you need to do that, come 2024, you are well prepared to take on a World Cup event.’

On Thursday, November 10th, England eliminated India from the T20 World Cup after they suffered a crushing defeat of 10 wickets. India was eliminated from the tournament by England’s skipper Jos Buttler and opener Alex Hales, who set up a quick partnership of 170 runs in just 16 overs. India’s withdrawal from the ICC events represented another another setback for them; they haven’t won one since the 2013 Champions Trophy.