Pakistan to become one of the first countries to recive climate funding from G7 ‘Global Shield’

According to a G7 initiative called ‘Global Shield’ that will provide funding to nations affected by climate disasters, Pakistan, Ghana, and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding. The programme was unveiled on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

The G7 president’s country, Germany, is leading the Global Shield initiative, which aims to give climate-vulnerable nations quick access to insurance and funds for disaster relief in the event of floods or drought. Together with the ‘V20’ group of 58 climate-vulnerable economies, it is being created.

Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Senegal were identified as some of the earliest beneficiaries of Global Shield supplies in a statement released by Germany on Monday.

Germany stated that these packages would be created in the upcoming months.