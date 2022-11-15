Over 30 locations linked to close aides of Maharashtra SP leader, raided by ITdepartment

During a probe into benami property investments and black money, the Income Tax raided over 30 locations linked to Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s close aide, the late Ganesh Gupta, and his wife, Abha Ganesh Gupta.

Abha Ganesh Gupta is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was Abu Azmi’s close aide and the Secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra when Abu Azmi was the party’s Maharashtra president.

The raids began at the Kamal Mansion in Colaba, which houses the offices of Abha Gupta and Abu Azmi. Over thirty locations were raided in Mumbai, Varanasi, Kanpur, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

The I-T department also raided Vinayak Nirman Ltd, one of the Varanasi companies in which Abha Gupta made large benami investments.

Entry operators, according to officials, were being used for hawala purposes on premises being raided in Kolkata.

They claimed that another group, Vinayak Real Estate in Varanasi, was being investigated and that its premises were being raided. According to them, the agency will also investigate other politicians.