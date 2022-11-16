‘Insane Minds’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to woman’s trolls over his picture

Shashi Tharoor, a leader for the Congress, has blasted trolls for harassing a lady online after she uploaded a photo of them together. ‘Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!,’ the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted, sharing a post put up by the woman on the hate she is facing.

The woman said in her post that she saw the Congress leader, who is also a well-known novelist, during a literary festival and that she and several other people took some selfies with him. ‘There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked up to him’, She said. It ‘breaks her heart’ to see how ‘RW people are exploiting my images’ for ‘political benefit,’ she said, adding that ‘others have begun inventing filthy tales on the same’. After the troll assault, the woman claimed to have removed her photos of herself with the Congress leader and asked other people to do the same.

On the political front, Mr. Tharoor recently lost the race to become Congress president to Mallikarjun Kharge. He is not on the party’s list of prominent candidates for the impending Gujarat Assembly election. Mr. Tharoor, who is noted for his oratory, had been approached by the party’s student section in Gujarat, but the Congressman declined since the party leadership had not designated him a star campaigner. Sources within the Congress have refuted claims that the senior leader was being ‘sidelined,’ nonetheless.