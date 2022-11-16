IUML will resist the government’s push for gender-neutral educational policies through PTAs.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will organise demonstrations across the state in opposition to the government’s failure to rein in the skyrocketing costs of necessities.

‘On Monday, protest gatherings would take place in all 941 grama panchayats and 87 municipalities in Kerala,’ said P M A Salam, the IUML state general secretary.

After a high-level gathering of party leaders, presided over by IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Malappuram on Wednesday, he was speaking to reporters.

In addition to food, Salam claimed that the building industry was also being negatively impacted by growing prices for materials like cement, steel, and sand that were beyond of reach for most people.

He claimed that despite the serious crises it is causing in ordinary people’s lives, the government is either mute or careless about it.

The IUML leader claimed that the government is ignoring the problem that is affecting people’s daily lives.

‘In order to pressure the government to control the price increase, the party would hold protest meetings in every grama panchayat and municipality Monday evening,’ he said.