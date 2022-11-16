Merchandise exports from India decline in October

New Delhi: Merchandise exports from the country declined 16.5% in October. This is the first decline in exports in 19 months. The decline in demand in global markets is the main reason for this.

India’s merchandise exports in October declined to $29.78 billion. It was at $35.73 billion in October last year. Inbound merchandise shipments in October is at $56.69 billion. It was at $ 53.64 billion in October 2021.

According to exporters, rising inflation, economies entering a recession, high volatility in currencies and geopolitical tension are the main reason for fall in exports.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewelry exports in October stood at $ 21.72 billion. It was at $26.15 billion in October last year. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewelry-gold, silver and precious metals-imports were at $34.40 billion. It was at $32.88 billion in October last year.

India’s overall exports, merchandise, and services combined, in October this are estimated to be $58.36 billion. It reported a growth of 4.03% over the same period last year. Overall imports are estimated to be $73.00 billion, a growth of 11.82%.

For the six months between April and October, overall exports grew 19.56% to $444.74 billion. Overall imports registered a growth of 33.80% at $ 543.26 billion.