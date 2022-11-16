Missile launched by Ukrain towards oncoming Russian missile causes detonation in Poland

According to preliminary findings, the missile that struck Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces in response to an incoming Russian missile, according to the Associated Press, citing US officials.

On Tuesday, Russia’s defence ministry disputed claims that Russian missiles had struck Polish soil, calling them ‘a blatant provocation aimed at worsening the situation.’

It said in a statement, ‘No Russian means of destruction were used to strike locations along the Ukrainian-Polish state border.’

They claimed that wreckage discovered at the area ‘had nothing to do with Russian weapons.’