Parents need to monitor daughters: Kiran Bedi on the killing of Shraddha

Speaking to India Today, former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi commented on the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi and said, ‘Parents must keep track of their daughter even if the girl says she has nothing to do with you.’ She added that the parents and family members bear responsibility for asking about her whereabouts so late.

She added that the neighbours and the owner of the apartment where she lived should have taken on the duty while claiming that Shraddha’s parents should have been more ‘inquisitive.’ She continued by saying that the family’s failure was obvious. It is a failing of society, and friends also failed.

She discussed parenting girls as a ‘social obligation’ and claimed that women needed to be instructed to raise caution flags. She noted that when kids have raised such ‘red lights,’ it is the family’s responsibility to reassure them that they should not be concerned about where they will reside.

She stated that investigators needed to look into Aaftab’s activity on dating apps when discussing the case. She said, ‘There must have been something that Shraddha witnessed that inspired the act.’