Ukraine claims there is a ‘Russian trace’ in the Poland blast

A senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has evidence of a ‘Russian trace’ in an explosion in eastern Poland that Warsaw and NATO believe was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, stated that Ukraine wanted to conduct a joint investigation into Tuesday’s incident with its allies and see the information that served as the foundation for their conclusions.

He stated on the council’s official Facebook page that Kyiv is “totally open to a detailed assessment of the situation.”

Danilov, like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, blamed Russia for the ‘missile terror.’ When Danilov mentioned a ‘Russian trace’ behind the tragedy, he didn’t say what proof he was referring to.

Polish President Andrzej Duda previously stated that the missile was fired by Ukrainian air defence.