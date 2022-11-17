Calcutta High Court restructured CBI’s investigation team of teacher recruitment scam

The Calcutta High Court has added four officers and removed two others from a CBI team investigating an alleged recruitment scam in government-run schools in West Bengal, citing the investigation’s slow pace.

The team lost a deputy superintendent and an inspector. It now has another deputy superintendent and three inspectors. The court also ordered that the CBI’s deputy inspector general, Akhilesh Singh, be reinstated as the investigation’s chief.

The court stated in its order on Wednesday, ‘…CBI is moving very slowly for reasons best known to it but not understood by this court.’

Parallel investigations are being conducted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged scam involving the recruitment of thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

In the case, the ED has arrested two ruling Trinamool Congress leaders, Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya. Former Education Minister Chatterjee was removed from the Cabinet and suspended from the party.

In July, the ED said it seized cash worth around 50 crore from two flats belonging to Arpita Mukherjee, a Chatterjee aide.