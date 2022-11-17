For the upcoming movie directed by H Vinoth, Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan will reunite. Fans are thrilled.

Ulaganayagan Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, gave Kamal Haasan his first taste of success and went on to gross over Rs 450 crore worldwide. The actor just revealed his upcoming movie with experimental filmmaker Mani Ratnam. It appears like Kamal Haasan is now on a signing spree for movies. For his future project, he will collaborate with the filmmaker H Vinoth. Vijay Sethupathi will play one of the key parts in this untitled movie, which is another interesting development.

For a big-budget movie, Kamal Haasan will team up with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The statement says that the future movie will hit theatres some time in 2024.

