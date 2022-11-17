Foreign Portfolio Investment in Indian equities rises 8% in September quarter

Mumbai: The Foreign Portfolio Investment in Indian equities surged by 8% to $566 billion in the July-September period. Foreign Portfolio Investment in the previous quarter was at $523 billion. The value of foreign investment was $612 billion in the March quarter and $654 billion in the quarter ended December 2021.

During the quarter ended September 2021, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities was $667 billion. As market experts, the change in global macroeconomic landscape, sentiments and opportunities that the Indian equity markets offer influenced investors.

Also Read: Private sector bank revises interest rates of loans

The foreign investors’ contribution to Indian equity market capitalisation grew marginally during the quarter to 16.97% from 16.95% for the three months ended June 2022.