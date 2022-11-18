Canada includes 16 occupations in Permanent Residency Express Entry system

Toronto: Canada has recently introduced new Permanent Residency (PR) rules. As per the new rules workers from 16 occupations will be given Permanent Residency in the country. The decision was taken to overcome the acute labour shortages.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system.
Also Read: Gulf country eases visa process for Indian citizens
Nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers are examples of some of the 16 occupations now included in Express Entry.
People with background from the following 16 occupation will now be eligible with the new NOC rule for PR:
Payroll administrators
Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants
Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants
Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants
Sheriffs and Bailiffs
Correctional service officers
By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers
Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations
Residential and commercial installers and servicers
Pest controllers and fumigators
Other repairers and servicers
Transport truck drivers
Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators
Heavy equipment operators
Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors
Post Your Comments