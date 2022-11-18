Canada includes 16 occupations in Permanent Residency Express Entry system

Toronto: Canada has recently introduced new Permanent Residency (PR) rules. As per the new rules workers from 16 occupations will be given Permanent Residency in the country. The decision was taken to overcome the acute labour shortages.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system.

Nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers are examples of some of the 16 occupations now included in Express Entry.

People with background from the following 16 occupation will now be eligible with the new NOC rule for PR:

Payroll administrators

Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

Sheriffs and Bailiffs

Correctional service officers

By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers

Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations

Residential and commercial installers and servicers

Pest controllers and fumigators

Other repairers and servicers

Transport truck drivers

Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators

Heavy equipment operators

Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors