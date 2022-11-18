ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: India’s Manika Batra enter quarter-finals

Bangkok: In table tennis, ace Indian paddler Manika Batra entered the quarter-finals of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup in Bangkok. She defeated World No. 7 Chen Xingtong by ‘8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11’. World No.44 Manika will next face world No. 23 Chen Szu Yu from Taipei in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, India’s G Sathiyan lost his men’s single pre-quarterfinal to fifth-seed Japanese Yukiya Uda by ‘11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6’.