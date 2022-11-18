DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Suspected gas leak at Hyderabad college, 15 students hospitalised

Nov 18, 2022, 09:11 pm IST

After a suspected toxic gas leaked inside the science lab at Kasturba College in Hyderbad’s Marredpally, several students became ill and were taken to the hospital. According to the Additional DCP, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. after college students complained of shortness of breath.

Approximately 10-15 students were taken to the hospital. The disaster management team is investigating whether it was a gas leak or another issue. The college situation is said to be under control now.

