All you need to know about the ‘Vanilla of the East’

When it comes to flavorful basmati rice, pandan leaves, also known as ‘Annapoorna Leaves’ or the ‘Vanilla of the East,’ are one of your best bets. These leaves, which are widely used in South East Asian cooking, have a natural scent that gives both sweet and savoury meals a reviving and aromatic flavour.

To enhance the flavour of rice, chicken and sweet dishes, these leaves are frequently added to Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian cuisine. This is the reason why renowned British author Nigella Lawson called these leaves the ‘New Matcha’ of the European culinary scene.

For their outstanding flavour, these leaves can also be added to beverages and even jellies. However, it’s the rice in which these leaves are most used. Want to know why? Read more…

These leaves are believed to be abundant in glycosides, alkaloids and essential oils, with only a trace of tannin and isoprene esters. These leaves are said to be loaded in vitamins and antioxidants. These leaves are traditionally used as a laxative and to alleviate the symptoms of pain and fevers due to the nourishment they provide. Additionally, it is utilised in Ayurvedic medicines to treat constipation and boils.

In several Asian nations, pandan leaves have long been utilised as culinary colouring. Typically, the leaves are added to dishes as fresh entire leaves or juice, which later imparts colour. When used as a green food colouring in pandan-flavored cakes, ice cream, custards and other Asian dishes, pandan leaves have gained popularity.

From treating acne naturally to being the natural cure for burns, preventing skin cancer, premature ageing and heart diseases to even helping in maintaining blood sugar levels, pandan leaves have many health benefits that you can not even think about.