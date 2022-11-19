Anti-abortion organisations ask US court to revoke approval of abortion-inducing medications

The approval of the medication abortion drug mifepristone by American regulators was challenged in court by anti-abortion groups on Friday. If successful, the lawsuit could limit access to medication abortion across the country.

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and others sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, alleging that the agency lacked the authority to approve the drug for abortion in 2000 and that it had inadequately examined the risks to minors. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Amarillo, Texas.

The lawsuit claimed that the FDA ‘failed America’s women and girls’ by approving chemical abortion drugs for use in the country despite choosing politics over science.

A request for comment from the FDA did not receive a prompt response. In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide, President Joe Biden’s administration took action earlier this year to increase access to medication abortion.