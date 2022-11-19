FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA announces important decision

Doha: Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has announced that alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. The decision was taken after long-term negotiations between FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Budweiser, and executives from Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which is organising the World Cup

Budweiser owned by beer maker AB InBev is a major World Cup sponsor. It has given the authority to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the 8 stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

‘Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters, a FIFA spokesperson said in the statement.

Alcohol will still be served inside the stadium hospitality zones, the source added.