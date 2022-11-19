‘It’s all candy, chicken nuggets, & water bottles’: Harry Styles gets hit on stage all the time!

The English singer-songwriter has been struck by objects on stage multiple times since Harry Styles’ Love On Tour began in September 2021, making headlines each time. And internet users have been sharing images and videos of the incident, applauding the musician for taking it coolly rather than exploding in rage as other pop stars have done. As he was finishing the song ‘As It Was’ during his most recent Los Angeles concert, he was struck by a candy. His supporters are incensed at the occurrence. More of these on-stage fan assaults on Styles may be seen here.

The singer-actor was struck with a water bottle close to his leg back in October of this year, and a video of the incident circulated on social media for weeks. He was getting ready to end his performance at Chicago’s United Centre while wearing a pink and yellow costume when the fan tossed the object at him. That didn’t make him lose his enthusiasm, and he remarked, ‘That’s unfortunate, I suppose. Shake it off, then’.

Harry Styles

Some fans tossed chicken nuggets towards Styles during his August concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Styles scooped them up and stated, ‘This is chilly to begin with. And I’m presuming quite ancient.’ Then, after telling the audience that he doesn’t eat meat, he threw the nuggets back at them. The performer continued to deliver his hit songs from the most recent albums without seeming perturbed. During a concert in Los Angeles on November 14, Styles received a candy directly in the eye.

A fan tossed several skittles onto the stage as Harry was getting ready to start the concluding section of his song, ‘As It Was,’ and one even hit him. The artist made no great deal out of it, but his supporters were enraged. Styles was struck in the crotch by a sneaker that a fan threw on stage during a Glasgow concert in 2013, when he was playing with his One Direction band. A fan hurled a half-filled red bull towards Styles during a 2015 One Direction concert in Philadelphia to get his attention. The red bull struck Styles square in the head. Videos of the incident are still accessible online.