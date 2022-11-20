‘Attack on Delhi’ : Arvind Kejriwal Remarks on the BJP’s Elections Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, claimed that the BJP would launch an ‘attack’ on the national capital with its ‘kings and emperors’ and that the people would respond ‘appropriately’ to it. Top BJP leaders are scheduled to hold road shows here on Sunday.

Ahead of the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, prominent BJP figures including its leader JP Nadda, Union ministers, and chief ministers of party-ruled states will participate in 14 road shows around the city.

The BJP will launch an attack in Delhi today with their kings and emperors, Kejriwal claimed in a tweet. However, Delhi residents have resisted the BJP and its LG’s attacks with courage in the past, and they will do so again by responding to them in a suitable manner.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, will both be present at the road shows.

Nadda will campaign in this area at Sangam Vihar, according to Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who referred to it as a ‘Super Sunday.’

He stated that a number of Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh, and Meenakshi Lekhi, would participate in the road shows.

On December 4, voting will take place in the 250 wards of the MCD, and on December 7, voting results will be tallied.