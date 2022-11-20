Mahzooz Draw: 53 participants share Dh1,000,000

Dubai: 53 lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 at 103rd draw of Mahzooz by matching four out of five numbers. They will take home Dh18,868 each. The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed.

2,014 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received the third prize of Dh350 each. 3 lucky winners shared Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Salaheddine from Morocco, Tarek from Lebanon, and Marko from Serbia. A total of 2,070 participants won prize money of Dh2,004,900.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG: Price and features

Mahzooz has till now created 30 multi-millionaires and over 205,000 winners in a span of two years. Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.