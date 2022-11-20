Marriage speculation begins as Eva Mendes refers to Ryan Gosling as her ‘husband’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are among the famous couples who have kept their relationship private. The pair, who have been dating for many years and are the parents of two stunning kids, appears to have discreetly wed at some point.

After the actress referred to Ryan as her spouse during a recent interview with Today Australia, rumours about their covert marriage began to circulate.

Mendes, 48, was questioned about how she and her family are faring in Australia while supporting the Ronald McDonald House charity. In response, the actress stated, ‘I adore being here.’

‘Everybody is amazing; everybody is welcoming us; it’s been so beautiful.’ My husband, Ryan, is here… and our children are here; we’re having the best time.’

Her remark was sufficient to send all of their ardent supporters into a frenzy. She is wearing a wedding ring, several keen-eyed online observers noted.

Others offered their congratulations to the pair.

Since their roles in the 2011 movie ‘The Place Beyond the Pines,’ Ryan and Eva have been dating. Since then, Esmeralda and Amada, two children, have joined their family and the pair has been enjoying their relationship.

The couple hasn’t spoken publicly about their personal lives or relationship in their ten-year long journey.