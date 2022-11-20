Snowfall of more than 6 feet in western New York state restricts travel ahead of thanksgiving

A blizzard of more than 6 feet in western New York state just before the busy Thanksgiving holiday week forced local authorities to further restrict road travel and airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area on Saturday.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York dispatched about 70 National Guard soldiers to help with snow removal in Erie County’s worst-affected neighbourhoods.

Erie County, which has received the most snowfall, recorded totals of 77 inches in Orchard Park, New York, home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

More than a month before winter officially begins, squalls started to pour in from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday, causing the region to experience its first significant snowstorm of the year.

According to the National Weather Service, the situation can persist until Monday morning.

Buffalo, the second-largest city in New York, was once more under a travel ban on Saturday morning at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where multiple flights were cancelled on Saturday due to the over three feet of snow that had piled there.

According to CNN, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown ‘The snow bands in this storm have been shifting back and forth from north to south, making it quite unpredictable. It has been snowing heavily, wet, and quickly.’

The National Weather Service said on Saturday that Buffalo had a daily snowfall record of more than 16 inches, breaking the previous record of 7.6 inches set in 2014.