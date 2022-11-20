Wedding reception of Hindu-Muslim couple put on hold due to uproar over Shraddha murder case

Shraddha Walkar’s gruesome murder by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala shocked the nation. Unease over the heinous act prompted the cancellation of a wedding reception for a Hindu-Muslim couple in Shraddha’s hometown of Vasai in Maharashtra.

The woman, 29, is Hindu, while her husband, 32, is Muslim. The couple had known each other for 11 years and had registered their marriage on November 17 after their families approved of the match.

According to PTI, the newlywed couple planned to host a reception for 200 people on Sunday at a hall in Vasai West.

However, a photo of the reception invitation was shared on Twitter with the hashtags #LoveJihad and #ActOfTerrorism, linking it to the murder of Shraddha Walkar.

The viral tweet quickly drew the attention of local religious organisations, who contacted the owner of the Vasai hall and asked him to cancel the wedding reception in order to maintain peace in the area.

On Saturday, the couple’s families went to Manikpuri Police Station and were informed that the wedding reception had been canceled.

Meanwhile, according to PTI, the police have dismissed the love jihad angle in this case.