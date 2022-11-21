Rajsamand Mandir: Attempt to burn the temple after a ‘deadly attack’ on the priest!

In Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, a group of eight to ten people are accused of throwing a petrol bomb at an elderly priest, inflicting burn injuries on both the priest and his wife, officials said on Monday.

Navratan Prajapat, 72, was eating supper in a modest apartment he shares with his wife when the event took place, according to witnesses, on Sunday night in the Heera ki Basti neighbourhood. According to Deogarh police station SHO Shaitan Singh, the wife suffered injuries while attempting to put out the fire. Both of them are now undergoing medical attention at a hospital.

According to him, some individuals don’t like the idea of Prajapat serving as the priest of a nearby temple and would rather like to have someone else in that position. The officer said that a few of the accused perpetrators had been apprehended and detained for interrogation, and that there was still more to be looked into.