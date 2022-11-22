ALT EFF: India’s first and only environment-themed film festival currently underway across the country

They claim that movies can have an impact on their viewers. In recent years, movies have been utilised to both entertain and educate audiences. Due to the urgency of climate change, it is crucial that there be an environmental film festival now.

The first and only environmental-themed film festival in India, ALT EFF (All Living Things Environmental Film Festival), is currently taking place all throughout the nation with live and online screenings.

On November 17, the festival got underway, and it will end on November 27.

This year the festival boasts an impressive selection of 55 films from India and around the world spanning across from ada including feature films, short films and animated formats. This year, the festival has an illustrious jury including filmmaker Kiran Rao, the award-winning director of Vidya Balan starrer, Sherni and also Newton, Amit Masurkar, Anish Andheira – The chief president of Wildlife Conservation Trust, along with Pradip Kishen and Lindsay Crowder.

Kunal Khanna, who conceptualised ALT EFF and is a fervent supporter of environmental preservation, nature, and sustainability, is the festival’s creator. Khanna discussed this special celebration, its aim, and its relevance in the present before it began.