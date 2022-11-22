As Russian strikes devastate power infrastructure, Ukraine braces for a hard winter

In numerous regions, including Kyiv, where temperatures have already fallen below freezing due to recurrent Russian attacks that have damaged half of the nation’s electrical capacity, Ukrainians have prepared for a winter with little to no power.

Particularly in hard-hit places like Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north, and Odesa on the Black Sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked residents to save power.

Zelenskiy said that half of the nation’s power capacity had been destroyed by Russian rockets as part of Moscow’s recent missile attacks on power infrastructure in response to military failures.

Zelenskiy stated in his nightly video address that ‘all of our citizens and enterprises should be careful and disperse their consumption throughout the day’ due to the systemic harm that Russian terrorist attacks have caused to our energy grid. ‘Try to reduce the amount of electricity you use personally.’

Blackouts are likely to be a regular occurrence in Ukraine for millions of people at least through the end of March, according to the leader of a significant energy provider.

Workers are scrambling to finish repairs before the winter cold sets in, according to Sergey Kovalenko, the head of YASNO, which distributes energyfor Kiev.