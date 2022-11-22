BJP is launching false sting operations because it fears losing the MCD elections, says AAP MLA.

In response to the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) purported sting operations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Monday that the stings were phoney and meant to damage the AAP because the saffron party is worried about losing the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

The BJP has obviously admitted defeat in the MCD elections. The fact that they occasionally release bogus stings that they shoot anywhere shows how frustrated they are, said the senior AAP leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey.

‘The truth is that the BJP would have been able to brag about their work and not feel the need to create false sting operations before the MCD elections if they had done something in the previous 15 years,’ Pandy continued.

‘The BJP will not benefit from this in any way. Recognize the significance of the names the BJP used in its fabricated sting operations. As a result of the strong demand for AAP tickets to run in the MCD elections, a few individuals have begun to behave as brokers and are attempting to take advantage of the circumstance,’ the AAP leader claimed.

‘Even in the doctored footage that the BJP provided, one thing is very clear: No one can purchase tickets from the AAP only by financial means. The Aam Aadmi Party has never issued tickets to individuals in exchange for payment. Simply put, it is impossible. Tickets are only provided to candidates who have engaged with the community on a grassroots level,’ the MLA continued.