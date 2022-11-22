In Iger’s reorganisation, Disney’s head of media sales will loose his job.

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) CEO Bob Iger took action to change a corporate structure implemented by his hand-selected successor a day after ‘returning to the company.’

Iger announced he would start making operational changes at Disney in an email to staff members on Monday, which was obtained by Reuters. These changes would include a restructuring that would return decision-making authority to the company’s creative executives.

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, which former CEO Bob Chapek established in October 2020 to consolidate all sales and distribution of motion pictures and television, would undergo adjustments as a result of the restructure, informed Iger. Kareem Daniel, a longtime Chapek lieutenant and the unit’s chairman, is leaving the organisation.

He wrote in the email, ‘I really believe storytelling is what fuels this firm. And it should be at the heart of how we run our company.’

Iger requested Dana Walden, chairman of Disney’s general entertainment programming, Alan Bergman, James Pitaro, chairman of Disney Studios, and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy to develop a new organisational structure centred on the company’s creative teams.

Iger’s immediate response, according to Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, is similar to his management style during his earlier tenure as Disney’s CEO.

He swiftly defused tensions with Steve Jobs, the head of Pixar Animation Studio, during that time.