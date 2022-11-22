Rapper Kanye West aka Ye shares a test post as his profile on the micro-blogging site got reinstated

Guess who has returned to Twitter? Rapper Kanye West, often known as Ye, made a test post on the microblogging website on Sunday as his account was being restored.

Kanye tweeted, ‘Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.’ The post drew mixed reactions from his followers as some celebrated his return while others wrote, ‘Oh no.’

Following his anti-Semitic rants in October, the rapper was banned from Twitter. Instagram banned West for comparable grounds as well.

West mainly stopped using Twitter in the ensuing weeks, but after being banned from Instagram, he went back to share an old photo of himself with CEO and founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg. ‘How you gone kick me off Instagram.’ read the caption.

As West made a comeback on Twitter, the platform’s new owner Elon Musk wrote, ‘Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love,’

West’s return comes a day after Twitter revived the accounts of some other contentious personalities, including former US President Donald Trump.