Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina at FIFA World Cup; 5 major upsets over the years!

On Tuesday in Doha, Saudi Arabia stunned South American giants Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup surprises in history, winning 2-1. Here are five further notable shockers from World Cup history.

1950: The United States defeated England 1-0.

After deciding to participate in the World Cup for the first time, England went to Brazil as one of the tournament favourites. But a mismatched group of players representing the United States, with Joe Gaetjens scoring the game-winning goal in Belo Horizonte, damaged England’s reputation as one of football’s superpowers.

1966: Italy lost to North Korea 1-0 .

With the goal that shocked a strong Italy squad and eliminated the Azzurri from the competition, Pak Doo-Ik cemented his place in World Cup mythology. Disgruntled supporters threw tomatoes at the Italian team as they arrived back in Rome. With a 5-3 loss to a Eusebio-inspired Portugal in the quarterfinals, North Korea’s run came to an end.

Algeria, a team from North Africa competing in its first World Cup, arrived in the Spanish World Cup finals as complete outsiders. However, goals from Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi, one on either side of one from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, helped the team to a renowned triumph. But the historic ‘Disgrace of Gijon,’ in which West Germany defeated Austria 1-0 in a semifinal match, brought an end to Algeria’s tournament.

1990- Argentina lost to Cameroon 1–0

After winning the 1986 competition in Mexico under the leadership of Diego Maradona, Argentina entered the finals in Italy as the reigning champions. Francois Omam-Biyik scored the game-winning goal at the San Siro in Milan, and not even Diego Maradona could stop Cameroon’s ‘Indomitable Lions’ from pulling off an incredible shock. Cameroon, who had nine players when the game ended, advanced to the quarterfinals.

2002: France lost to Senegal 1–0.

It was anticipated that France, the Euro 2000 champions and World Cup winners in 1998, would advance far in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Papa Bouba Diop scored the game-winning goal for Senegal, who were competing in their first World Cup, to put an end to French dreams. In the end, France would lose in the opening round.