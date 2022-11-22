Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex surged 274 points or 0.45% to close at 61,419. NSE Nifty climbed 84 points or 0.46% higher to settle at 18,244.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were BPCL, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The Nifty PSU bank index rose 1.6%, while FMCG, information technology and metal indices gained 0.5% each. The BSE midcap index was up 0.5%, while the smallcap index ended flat.