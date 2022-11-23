Newborn killed in Ukraine by a Russian missile attack on a maternity hospital.

A baby was killed by a Russian missile that struck a maternity hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region. The regional governor made the announcement via the Telegram messaging app. The claims have been refuted by Russia.

According to Ukrainian authorities, a doctor and the child’s mother were rescued alive from the wreckage.

Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported that a Russian missile attack on the maternity ward of the Vilnianska Hospital outside of Zaporizhzhia occurred overnight on November 23. According to Starukh, a newborn baby was killed in the attack, the Kyiv Independent reported.

A baby born in 2022 perished as a result of the attack, rescuers claimed on social media. ‘On the night of November 23, in the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed.’