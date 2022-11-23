Three people arrested in connection with a ‘fake educational certificate racket’!

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the city police in this city detained three people for operating a fake diploma ring. The accused, 47-year-old Miryala Anand Kumar, 35-year-old Mallepaka Hemanth, and 30-year-old Shiak Shaheen, sold phoney diplomas from various universities as well as supporting paperwork and VISAs to deserving students.

‘The primary defendant, Anand, was in charge of a flex designing business in Chaitanyapuri’s Sai Nagar Colony. He started fabricating false educational credentials and other documents in his shop using Adobe Photoshop to make extra cash’, according to a police statement.

According to the police, Anand quickly made contact with the other two accused: Shaheen, who was employed as a visa processing counsellor at Way4 Overseas consulting, and Kumar, who operated the educational consultancy Ricco Consultancy in Malakpet.

The trio soon began offering educational certificates and VISA-related documents to needy students for Rs 50,000–Rs 60,000 per package. The police statement said that this has been happening for the previous two years. Anand’s business was searched by LB Nagar and Chaitanyapuri police on November 22 as a result of a tip-off, and Anand and Hemanth were taken into custody. Shaheen was taken into custody the next day close to his workplace.

Computers, scanners, and rubber stamps were among the false documents and certifications that the police recovered. A case has been reported. ‘Students who are getting fake and forged educational certificates to get VISAs to go to USA/UK as well as to get placements in IT and Private sectors are advised to be careful about bogus overseas/local consultants and not to indulge in getting fake certificates and do not the spoil their bright career,’ the police statement concluded.