FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea play out a goalless draw

Doha: In football, the match between Uruguay and South Korea ended in a goalless draw in their Group H match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea did not scored any goals during the match.

In the first match of the day, Switzerland opened their 2022 World Cup campaign in Group G with a 1-0 win over Cameroon. Breel Embolo scored his first World Cup goal against the country of his birth.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 20 million UAE dirhams

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino; Valverde; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez;

South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min.