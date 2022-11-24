Indian consulate in UAE issues new guidelines for passengers

Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI), Dubai has issued new revised guidelines for Indian passengers to and from the UAE. The new guidelines were issued for passengers with a single name on their passports.

The CGI updated that passengers with a single name on their passports will be allowed to board flights if they fulfil certain conditions. The rules apply to passengers on visit visas/those eligible for visa on arrival/employment and temporary visas. They are not applicable to existing UAE residents.

The revised guidelines are:

If the visa is issued with more than one name and the passenger has the father’s or family name mentioned on the second page, they will be allowed to continue the journey.

For passengers who are eligible for visa on arrival, the traveller must have father’s or the family name mentioned on the second page.

Earlier the air carriers announced that all passengers must ensure that their passports have their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names.

‘Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD’ — a term which stands for inadmissible passenger,’ said Air India Express in a statement.