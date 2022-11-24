Kerala Police nabs prime accused, 2 others in Thalassery twin murder case

Thiruvananthapuram: Police nabbed the key accused in the twin murder of CPM activists in Thalassery. Accused Parayi Babu, who was on the run following the murder, was arrested from Iritty on Thursday. Khalid (52), a fisherman, and his brother-in-law Shameer (40) were killed allegedly for questioning the sales of psychotropic drugs in their locality.

The police had launched a manhunt for the accused in five teams. The police had earlier said that the accused had links with drug sales. The investigators also suspect that a dispute over a vehicle sale could also have been a motive behind the crime. Police have arrested two more youths- Arootty and Sandeep- who aided Parayi Babu to flee after the murders. The vehicle used to escape was also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the murders were shocking. Through a Facebook post, CM promised to resort to severe action against the assailants and assured a vigorous probe into the case. He said there has been widespread interference of people against the drug abuse and questioning of the sale of the intoxicants now-a-days. CM urged the public to stand united to deal with the drug mafias and reminded to protect those who raise their voices against the drug peddlers. He expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victims.