Malaysia’s new prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, will take the oath today.

Following tumultuous national elections that left a hung Parliament, Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, putting an end to days of uncertainty.

Anwar will be sworn in later on Thursday, informed Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

With 82 seats, Anwar’s Alliance of Hope came in first place, falling shy of the majority-required 112 MPs. Right-leaning National Alliance of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin won 73 seats, with its affiliate Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party emerging as the largest single party with 49 seats.

After several minor blocs agreed to back him for a unity government, Anwar was able to win. The multicultural nation’s concerns about more Islamization under Muhyiddin will be allayed by his ascension to power, and measures for better administration will hopefully resume.