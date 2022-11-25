Body pieces found in a bag in Surajkund, Haryana; investigation going on

On Thursday, the Haryana Police discovered a suitcase containing human body parts near Surajkund. Police reported that they were unable to identify the deceased and that the body appeared to be ‘quite old.’

According to the police, ‘the body was found confined in a suitcase on the left side when travelling towards Pali from MVN block.’

The police said that the murder had taken place somewhere else and that the body’s remains had been moved to hide the victim’s identity.

The Forensic Science Laboratory team, along with DCP NIT Narendra Kadyan, ACP NIT Vishnu Prasad, Crime Branch (30, DLF and Central), Police Station Surajkund, and Police Station Ankhir, arrived at the scene. Around 2 pm, information on the body was relayed to the police control room. Soon, police arrived at the location as nearby CCTV footage was being reviewed.

According to the police, the body has been sent to BK hospital for a postmortem. Additionally, they disclosed that the deceased’s body had not yet been identified and its gender had not yet been determined.

The police stated that the investigation to find out more information is ongoing.

The police advised, ‘If anyone has any information in this respect, please contact us at 9582200127 or 9999150000.’