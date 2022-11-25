Retail business had hundreds of iPhones impounded since Apple does not sell chargers with them.

It appears that Apple is currently facing serious consequences for not including a charger with an iPhone in the retail box. The Brazilian government believes that the corporation has been selling its smartphone without an essential attachment, therefore hundreds of iPhones have apparently been seized in various retail locations in Brazil.

Given that Apple was previously hit with two fines for the same reason, the government’s most recent action is hardly shocking. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the nation’s most recent initiative, known as ‘Operation Discharge,’ involved snatching iPhones from multiple businesses.

Both carrier stores and the company’s authorised reseller shops have the devices in their possession. This has been done to get Apple to abide by the nation’s most recent directive not to sell iPhones without a charger. Just a few months after the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple stopped including chargers with the devices, and the nation immediately protested the company’s move.

Apple (Brazil) asked the government to permit it to sell the iPhones shortly after the devices were seized by the nation. The iPhone manufacturer reportedly had permission to sell the smartphones until the final decision is made.

In September, Apple was also hit with a fine of over $2.5 million for the identical problem. As long as the corporation didn’t intend to include a charger in the box, it couldn’t sell its iPhones in Brazil. Later, until a new decision is taken, it was given authority to sell units.

According to Brazilian authorities, Apple is saving money in the name of protecting the environment while individuals must pay more to purchase a charger. The nation said that this is a crucial add-on that is required to recharge the phone’s battery and that the product cannot function without it. So, in accordance with the court’s decision, Apple will also have to provide a charger in the package.